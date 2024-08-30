Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 330 and closed slightly lower at 329.95. The stock reached a high of 334.85 and dipped to a low of 323.15. The market capitalization stood at 67,257.91 crore. Trading volume on the BSE was 95,170 shares. The stock's 52-week high is 361, and its 52-week low is 141.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.32Support 1327.22
Resistance 2340.13Support 2323.93
Resistance 3343.42Support 3319.12
30 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 10.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4332
    Buy1111
    Hold0001
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
30 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1676 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 476.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 754 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹329.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.85 & 323.15 yesterday to end at 325.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

