JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹335.4, reaching a high of ₹349.8 and a low of ₹334.65 before closing at ₹338.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,150.52 crore with a 52-week high of ₹361 and a 52-week low of ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 153,693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.65
|Support 1
|339.5
|Resistance 2
|359.8
|Support 2
|329.5
|Resistance 3
|369.8
|Support 3
|324.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.8 & ₹334.65 yesterday to end at ₹349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend