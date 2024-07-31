JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 338.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.