JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹335.4 and closed at ₹338.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹349.8, and the low was ₹334.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,150.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹361 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,693 shares traded.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹349.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹339.5 and ₹354.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹339.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 3.25% and is currently trading at ₹349.50. However, over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has dropped significantly by -99999.99% to ₹349.50. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.42%
|3 Months
|23.41%
|6 Months
|58.11%
|YTD
|61.98%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.65
|Support 1
|339.5
|Resistance 2
|359.8
|Support 2
|329.5
|Resistance 3
|369.8
|Support 3
|324.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.8 & ₹334.65 yesterday to end at ₹349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend