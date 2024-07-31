Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 338.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 335.4 and closed at 338.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 349.8, and the low was 334.65. The market capitalization stood at 72,150.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 361 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹349.5, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹338.5

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 349.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 339.5 and 354.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 339.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 3.25% and is currently trading at 349.50. However, over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has dropped significantly by -99999.99% to 349.50. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.42%
3 Months23.41%
6 Months58.11%
YTD61.98%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.65Support 1339.5
Resistance 2359.8Support 2329.5
Resistance 3369.8Support 3324.35
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4827 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹338.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349.8 & 334.65 yesterday to end at 349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

