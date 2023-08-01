Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 816.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 823 and closed at 816.8. The stock reached a high of 824.7 and a low of 817. The current market capitalization of the company is 197,127.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 823.35, while the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 62,440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹816.8 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for JSW Steel on the BSE was 62,440 shares, and the closing price was 816.8.

