Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 734.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 736 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 735.3 and closed at 734.1. The stock had a high of 738.55 and a low of 727.1. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 179,206.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840 and the 52-week low is 649.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹736, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹734.1

The current stock price of Jsw Steel is 736. There has been a 0.26 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

01 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹734.1 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 14,789 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 734.1.

