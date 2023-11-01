Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹735.3 and closed at ₹734.1. The stock had a high of ₹738.55 and a low of ₹727.1. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹179,206.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹840 and the 52-week low is ₹649.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.