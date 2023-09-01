Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 785.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹783.05 and closed at ₹785.95. The stock reached a high of ₹791.8 and a low of ₹777 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹189,757.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 219,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:25:50 AM IST
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹785.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 219,544 shares and closed at a price of ₹785.95.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!