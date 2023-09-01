Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 785.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at 783.05 and closed at 785.95. The stock reached a high of 791.8 and a low of 777 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 189,757.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 219,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹785.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 219,544 shares and closed at a price of 785.95.

