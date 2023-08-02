Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹823 and closed at ₹816.8. The stock reached a high of ₹824.7 and a low of ₹817. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently ₹197,391.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹823.35, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. On the BSE, a total of 109,898 shares of JSW Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.