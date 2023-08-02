comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 816.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at 823 and closed at 816.8. The stock reached a high of 824.7 and a low of 817. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently 197,391.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 823.35, while the 52-week low is 614.05. On the BSE, a total of 109,898 shares of JSW Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:17:34 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹816.8 yesterday

On the last day, Jsw Steel had a BSE volume of 109,898 shares and closed at a price of 816.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout