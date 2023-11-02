Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 736.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 737 and closed at 736.05. The highest price reached during the day was 737, while the lowest price was 723.15. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 176,455.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840, while the 52-week low is 649.75. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 74,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹736.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 74,888. The closing price of the shares was 736.05.

