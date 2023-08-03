Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 820.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 803 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of JSW Steel was ₹819.95, and the closing price was ₹820.8. The stock reached a high of ₹819.95 and a low of ₹798.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹193,111.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹824.7 and ₹614.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,223 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:08:22 AM IST
