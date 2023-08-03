Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 820.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 803 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, the opening price of JSW Steel was 819.95, and the closing price was 820.8. The stock reached a high of 819.95 and a low of 798.35. The market capitalization of the company is 193,111.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 824.7 and 614.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹820.8 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel witnessed a trading volume of 56,223 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 820.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.