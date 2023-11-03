Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 733.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 742 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at a price of 724.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 734.2 and a low of 724.7 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 178,391.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 840, while the 52-week low is 649.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹742, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹733.5

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 742, which represents a 1.16% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, JSW Steel's stock has shown positive momentum in the market.

03 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Steel stock reached a low price of 734.05 and a high price of 740.95 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹738.1, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹733.5

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 738.1 with a net change of 4.6, representing a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.64%
3 Months-7.19%
6 Months-0.72%
YTD-4.52%
1 Year7.18%
03 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹734.05, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹733.5

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 734.05 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹724.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Steel on the BSE, a total of 24,905 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 724.7.

