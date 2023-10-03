Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel shares slump as market reacts to disappointing earnings report

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 777.0 as against previous close of 782.35 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 772.05. The bid price is 774.4 and the offer price is 774.6. There is a bid quantity of 1350 and an offer quantity of 1350. The stock has an open interest of 18,574,650.

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹771.8, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹779.25 JSW Steel stock is currently priced at ₹771.8, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -7.45. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 777.24 10 Days 784.54 20 Days 799.28 50 Days 798.63 100 Days 772.83 300 Days 745.25

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 03 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.75 (-26.97%) & ₹16.35 (-24.48%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 03 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.0 (+32.4%) & ₹10.35 (+37.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock reached a low of ₹768.05 and a high of ₹779 on the current day.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 770.0 -9.25 -1.19 840.0 614.05 185135.44 Tata Steel 127.6 -1.4 -1.09 134.85 95.0 155797.73 Jindal Steel & Power 696.75 -4.15 -0.59 722.15 386.15 71074.64 APL Apollo Tubes 1635.55 12.6 0.78 1806.2 990.0 45358.84 Jindal Stainless 495.15 19.25 4.04 541.45 119.62 40772.36