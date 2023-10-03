Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel shares slump as market reacts to disappointing earnings report

JSW Steel opened at ₹779 and closed at ₹779.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹779, while the lowest was ₹768.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently ₹187,324.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹840 and ₹614.05 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on the last day was 10,070 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 772.05. The bid price is 774.4 and the offer price is 774.6. There is a bid quantity of 1350 and an offer quantity of 1350. The stock has an open interest of 18,574,650.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
JSW Steel stock is currently priced at ₹771.8, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -7.45. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|777.24
|10 Days
|784.54
|20 Days
|799.28
|50 Days
|798.63
|100 Days
|772.83
|300 Days
|745.25
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 03 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.75 (-26.97%) & ₹16.35 (-24.48%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 03 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.0 (+32.4%) & ₹10.35 (+37.09%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
JSW Steel stock reached a low of ₹768.05 and a high of ₹779 on the current day.
The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹770.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹9.2.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 770. The bid price stands at 771.9, while the offer price is 772.35. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The stock has an open interest of 18,511,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|770.0
|-9.25
|-1.19
|840.0
|614.05
|185135.44
|Tata Steel
|127.6
|-1.4
|-1.09
|134.85
|95.0
|155797.73
|Jindal Steel & Power
|696.75
|-4.15
|-0.59
|722.15
|386.15
|71074.64
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1635.55
|12.6
|0.78
|1806.2
|990.0
|45358.84
|Jindal Stainless
|495.15
|19.25
|4.04
|541.45
|119.62
|40772.36
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for JSW Steel was 10,070 shares. The closing price for the company's shares was ₹779.25.
