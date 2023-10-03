Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel shares slump as market reacts to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 779.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 771.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel opened at 779 and closed at 779.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 779, while the lowest was 768.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently 187,324.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 840 and 614.05 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on the last day was 10,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 777.0 as against previous close of 782.35

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 772.05. The bid price is 774.4 and the offer price is 774.6. There is a bid quantity of 1350 and an offer quantity of 1350. The stock has an open interest of 18,574,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹771.8, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹779.25

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 771.8, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -7.45. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

03 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days777.24
10 Days784.54
20 Days799.28
50 Days798.63
100 Days772.83
300 Days745.25
03 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 03 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.75 (-26.97%) & 16.35 (-24.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 03 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.0 (+32.4%) & 10.35 (+37.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low of 768.05 and a high of 779 on the current day.

03 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹770.05, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹779.25

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 770.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.2, which means the stock has decreased by 9.2.

03 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

03 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 777.0 as against previous close of 782.35

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 770. The bid price stands at 771.9, while the offer price is 772.35. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The stock has an open interest of 18,511,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel770.0-9.25-1.19840.0614.05185135.44
Tata Steel127.6-1.4-1.09134.8595.0155797.73
Jindal Steel & Power696.75-4.15-0.59722.15386.1571074.64
APL Apollo Tubes1635.5512.60.781806.2990.045358.84
Jindal Stainless495.1519.254.04541.45119.6240772.36
03 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹779.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for JSW Steel was 10,070 shares. The closing price for the company's shares was 779.25.

