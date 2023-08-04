comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's Stock Sees Upward Momentum
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's Stock Sees Upward Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 804.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, the JSW Steel stock opened at 799.1 and closed at 803.95. The highest price it reached during the day was 808.6, while the lowest price was 794.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 193,435.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 824.7, and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 43,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:48:10 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹809.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 809.25. There has been a 0.61 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.9.

Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:06 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹811.6, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹804.35

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 811.6. There has been a 0.9% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.25.

04 Aug 2023, 09:19:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹813.25, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 813.25. There has been a 1.11% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.9.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01:41 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.35, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹803.95

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 804.35. There has been a 0.05% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

04 Aug 2023, 08:00:16 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹803.95 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 43,660 shares, with a closing price of 803.95.

