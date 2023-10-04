Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 779.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 770.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel opened at 779 and closed at 779.25 on the last day. The highest price recorded for the day was 779 and the lowest price was 768.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 187,434.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The trading volume on the BSE for JSW Steel was 24,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹770.35, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹779.25

04 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹779.25 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,827 shares. The closing price of the stock was 779.25.

