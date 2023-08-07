comScore
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's stock sees gains in today's trading
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's stock sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 805.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 810 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had an opening price of 814.85 and a closing price of 804.35. The highest price reached during the day was 814.85, while the lowest price was 803.9. The market capitalization of the company is 193,351.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 824.7 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 44,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:47:25 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹810, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹805.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 810. There has been a 0.54 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.35.

07 Aug 2023, 10:36:18 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹805.65

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 808. There has been a 0.29 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.

07 Aug 2023, 10:20:44 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹805.65

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 808.3, which is a 0.33% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04:54 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹805, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹805.65

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 805, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:46:42 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹807.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹805.65

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 807.05. There has been a 0.17 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

07 Aug 2023, 09:31:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹805.65

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 808.6. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

07 Aug 2023, 09:16:40 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹805.65

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 806.15. It has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.06, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00:51 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹804.35

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 804. The stock has experienced a minor decrease of 0.04% or a net change of -0.35.

07 Aug 2023, 08:00:38 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹804.35 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for JSW Steel was recorded at 44,226 shares. The closing price for the stock was 804.35.

