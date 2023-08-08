Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 805.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, the open price of JSW Steel was 807 and the close price was 805.65. The stock had a high of 816.15 and a low of 804.45. The market cap of the company is 195,516.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 824.7 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹805.65 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 31,541 shares, with a closing price of 805.65.

