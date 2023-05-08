Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel sees positive trading results
Jsw Steel sees positive trading results

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST Livemint
Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

JSW Steel opened at 732.1 in the current session. The stock reached a high of 740.9 and a low of 730.55.

JSW Steel's stock opened at 732.1 and closed at 733.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 740.55 and the low was 730.55. The company's market capitalization was 177,618.56 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has had a high of 783.35 and a low of 520.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 19,219 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:23:49 AM IST

Jsw Steel trading at ₹737.4, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹733.9

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 737.4, showing a 0.48% percent change with a net change of 3.5. The stock seems to be performing steadily in the market. However, more information is needed to offer a comprehensive analysis of the stock?s performance.

08 May 2023, 11:14:30 AM IST

Jsw Steel trading at ₹737.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹733.9

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 737.5 with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 0.49. The stock has seen a slight increase in its value.

08 May 2023, 10:47:48 AM IST

Jsw Steel trading at ₹739.45, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹733.9

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 739.45 with a net change of 5.55, representing a percent change of 0.76. The stock is showing a slight upward trend in the current market.

08 May 2023, 10:32:43 AM IST

Jsw Steel trading at ₹738.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹733.9

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 738.7 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 4.8.

08 May 2023, 10:26:12 AM IST

Jsw Steel closed at ₹733.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 19223 shares and closed at a price of 733.9.

