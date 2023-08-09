Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 812.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹818.35 and closed at ₹812.85. The stock reached a high of ₹818.35 and a low of ₹799.35. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹192,582.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹824.7 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:14:00 AM IST
