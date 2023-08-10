Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 800.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JSW Steel had an open price of ₹808.85 and a close price of ₹800.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹829 and a low of ₹802. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹197,740.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹824.7, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 46,984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:13:29 AM IST
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹800.8 yesterday
On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 46,984 shares with a closing price of ₹800.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!