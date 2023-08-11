comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 09:56:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.85 -0.13%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,167.9 2.93%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,223.1 -1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.3 -0.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.25 0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks plummet as market takes a hit
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks plummet as market takes a hit

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 831.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 824.05 and closed at 822.25. The stock had a high of 835 and a low of 820. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 199,472.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 829 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 99,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:41:40 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹821.55, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹831.95

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 821.55. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:38:13 AM IST

Jsw Steel Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.36%
3 Months10.27%
6 Months14.89%
YTD8.26%
1 Year24.09%
11 Aug 2023, 09:33:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel August futures opened at 829.65 as against previous close of 831.75

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 825.25. The bid price stands at 825.65, while the offer price is 826.45. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The stock has a high open interest of 18,989,100, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:03:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹829.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹822.25

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 829.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.2, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Aug 2023, 08:03:12 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹822.25 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a total trading volume of 99,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 822.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout