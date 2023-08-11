Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks plummet as market takes a hit

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹824.05 and closed at ₹822.25. The stock had a high of ₹835 and a low of ₹820. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹199,472.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹829 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 99,235 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹821.55, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹831.95 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹821.55. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value. Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss Share Via

Jsw Steel Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.36% 3 Months 10.27% 6 Months 14.89% YTD 8.26% 1 Year 24.09% Share Via

Jsw Steel August futures opened at 829.65 as against previous close of 831.75 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 825.25. The bid price stands at 825.65, while the offer price is 826.45. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The stock has a high open interest of 18,989,100, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹829.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹822.25 The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹829.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.2, suggesting a positive movement. Share Via

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹822.25 yesterday On the last day, JSW Steel had a total trading volume of 99,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹822.25. Share Via