Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 800.55, down -1.23% from yesterday's 810.55

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 810.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 810.55. The stock had a high of 813.8 and a low of 787.05. The market capitalization of the company is 194,885.109542045 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813.8 and the 52-week low is 561.2. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for this stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹800.55, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹810.55

Today, the closing price of JSW Steel stock was 800.55, representing a percent change of -1.23%. This indicates a decrease of 10 from yesterday's closing price of 810.55.

11 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.15, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 796.15 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -14.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.78% and has a net decrease of 14.4.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.3, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 796.3 with a percent change of -1.76% and a net change of -14.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.76% and the value has decreased by 14.25. It is important to note that this is the most recent data available and the stock price and changes can fluctuate throughout the day.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.5, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 796.5, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.73% and the value has decreased by 14.05. Overall, this indicates a negative performance for JSW Steel stock.

11 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.2, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 796.2 with a percent change of -1.77 and a net change of -14.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.77% and the value has decreased by 14.35.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 796 with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -14.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% and the actual decrease in value is 14.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.3, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 801.3. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.25.

11 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock price is currently trading at 801 with a percent change of -1.18 and a net change of -9.55. This indicates a decline in the stock price by 1.18% or 9.55.

11 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.15, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 802.15, representing a decrease of 1.04% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -8.4, indicating a decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.85, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 802.85 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -7.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.95% and a decrease of 7.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 802, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -8.55. This implies that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this data as a potential decline in the stock's performance.

11 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.4, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 802.4 with a percent change of -1.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 8.15 in value. Overall, this data suggests that JSW Steel stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.6, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel's stock price is currently 803.6, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -6.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.85, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 802.85, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806.25, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 806.25. There has been a decrease of 0.53% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -4.3.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.2, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 803.2, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -7.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% or 7.35.

11 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.75, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock price is currently 802.75, representing a decrease of 0.96% or 7.8. This indicates a downward movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.35, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 804.35 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -6.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or 6.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹805.8, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 805.8, which represents a percent change of -0.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, suggesting a decline in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance recently.

11 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹807.9, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 807.9 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% and the actual value has decreased by 2.65 rupees. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of JSW Steel.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that its price is 808.25. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a minor decline in the value of JSW Steel stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.35, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 808.35. The stock has experienced a 0.27% decrease in value. This corresponds to a net change of -2.2.

11 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is at 806 with a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.56% from the previous trading session. The net change is -4.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by 4.55. Overall, this data suggests that JSW Steel stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹810.55

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 808.25. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of JSW Steel stock.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806.75, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 806.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.47% in its value, resulting in a net change of -3.8. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight decline in its market value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹809.8, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹810.55

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 809.8. The stock has experienced a slight decrease of -0.09% in percentage change and a net decrease of -0.75 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹810.55, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹788.75

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 810.55 with a percent change of 2.76 and a net change of 21.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with the price increasing by 2.76% or by 21.8. This suggests that investors have shown interest in the stock, potentially due to positive news or market conditions. It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and can change throughout the trading day.

11 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹788.75 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 367,411 shares and closed at a price of 788.75.

