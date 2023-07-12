Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 804.35, up 0.9% from yesterday's 797.15

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 797.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 804.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, the open price for JSW Steel was 817.65, while the close price was 810.55. The stock reached a high of 817.65 and a low of 793.85 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 192,480.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813.8, and the 52-week low is 561.2. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 78,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹804.35, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹797.15

Today, the closing price of JSW Steel stock was 804.35, which represents a 0.9% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 7.2 points. Yesterday's closing price was 797.15.

12 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.85, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that it is trading at a price of 794.85. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.3.

12 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹813.4, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 813.4. There has been a 2.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 16.25.

12 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹807.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 807.5. There has been a 1.3 percent change, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.35, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, this data indicates that JSW Steel stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The stock price of JSW Steel is currently 804.95 with a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8.

12 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹797.15

As of the current data, the price of JSW Steel stock is 801.7. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.55.

12 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹797.15

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 803.95 with a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹797.15

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 803, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 803.2 with a percent change of 0.76. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.05, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹797.15

Based on the current data, the JSW Steel stock is priced at 800.6. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.45.

12 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 800. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹799.2, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 799.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.05 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹797.15

According to the current data, the JSW Steel stock is priced at 800.2. There has been a 0.38% percent change, with a net change of 3.05.

12 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 801.3 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 4.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% and has gained 4.15 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.6, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 803.6 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or 6.45 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

12 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.1, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹797.15

Based on the current data, the JSW Steel stock price is 800.1 with a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.95, which means the stock price has increased by 2.95.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹798.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 798.55 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% and the net change in value is 1.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.55, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹797.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 795.55 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the value has decreased by 1.6 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.7, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 794.7, representing a percent change of -0.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.31% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.45, indicating a decrease of 2.45 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that JSW Steel stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 794.75, with a decrease of 0.3% or -2.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹793.6, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 793.6. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, further supporting the decrease in price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.85, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 794.85. There has been a decrease of 0.29% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹798.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price of the stock is 798.75. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.0, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹797.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 801.0. The percent change is 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.7, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹797.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 804.7, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 7.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.95% and the value has increased by 7.55. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.55, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹810.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 800.55, with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -10. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.23% and has a net decrease of 10. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of JSW Steel.

12 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹810.55 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 78,104 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 810.55.

