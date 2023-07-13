Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 802.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's 804.35

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 804.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 805 and closed at 797.15. The stock had a high of 814.1 and a low of 788.95. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 193,394.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 817.65 and the 52-week low is 561.2. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 256,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹802.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹804.35

Today, the closing price of JSW Steel stock was 802.3, which represents a decrease of 0.25% compared to the previous day's closing price of 804.35. The net change in the stock price was -2.05.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.6, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 802.6 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.22% and the net change is a decrease of 1.75.

13 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.3, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 801.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.38% in value, resulting in a net change of -3.05.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 800.65 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and by 3.7 in absolute terms.

13 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.5, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 802.5, with a net change of -1.85 and a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.85 points or 0.23% compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for Jsw Steel Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹797.65, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 797.65 with a percent change of -0.83. This means that the stock is down by 0.83% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -6.7, indicating a decrease of 6.7.

13 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹799.1, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 799.1. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of 5.25 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 801.05. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, indicating a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.05, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 803.05. It has experienced a net change of -1.3, which represents a percent change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Jsw Steel AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.05, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for Jsw Steel stock shows that the price is 803.05, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the overall change in price is -1.3.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.2, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 801.2, which represents a decrease of 0.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -3.15, indicating a decline in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 802.2 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% and by 2.15.

13 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.05, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 803.05 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by -0.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Jsw Steel News

13 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803.35, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows a price of 803.35 with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of 1 point. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.15, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹804.35

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 802.15. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -2.2.

13 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for Jsw Steel stock shows that the price is 804.75 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price of Jsw Steel.

13 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹805.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹804.35

As of the current data, the price of JSW Steel stock is 805.8 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Jsw Steel Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹805.55, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 805.55, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% and the net change in price is 1.2 units.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 806.55 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹804.35

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 806.55. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily.

13 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹806.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹804.35

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 806.6, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.28.

Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹812.35, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹804.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jsw Steel is 812.35. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 8, implying that the stock price has increased by 8 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹809.2, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹804.35

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 809.2. There has been a 0.6% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.85.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.35, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹797.15

Currently, the stock price of JSW Steel is 804.35. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.2.

13 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹797.15 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a total trading volume of 256,413 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 797.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.