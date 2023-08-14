Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 831.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 830 and closed at 831.95. The stock reached a high of 830.1 and a low of 815.65. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently at 197,439.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835, while the 52-week low is 614.05. On the BSE, a total volume of 60,713 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST Jsw Steel Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months10.9%
6 Months14.15%
YTD6.85%
1 Year21.83%
14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST Jsw Steel August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 824.35

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 815. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are no current buy or sell orders for the stock. The open interest for JSW Steel is 18,374,850, suggesting significant trading activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹831.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 60,713 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 831.95.

