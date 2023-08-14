Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹830 and closed at ₹831.95. The stock reached a high of ₹830.1 and a low of ₹815.65. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently at ₹197,439.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. On the BSE, a total volume of 60,713 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|10.9%
|6 Months
|14.15%
|YTD
|6.85%
|1 Year
|21.83%
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 815. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are no current buy or sell orders for the stock. The open interest for JSW Steel is 18,374,850, suggesting significant trading activity in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 60,713 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹831.95.
