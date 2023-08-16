Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plunges as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 820.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 799.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 819 and closed at 820.15. The stock reached a high of 819 and a low of 793.4 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 192,365.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 56,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹799.9, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹820.15

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 799.9. There has been a percent change of -2.47%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.25, which represents the decrease in value in terms of rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹820.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 56045 shares, with a closing price of 820.15.

