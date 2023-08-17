Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 799.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹800.05 and closed at ₹799.9. The stock had a high of ₹801.95 and a low of ₹789.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹191,319.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹835 and ₹614.05 respectively. On the BSE, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 62,213 shares.
17 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST
17 Aug 2023, 08:00:16 AM IST
