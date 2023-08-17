Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹800.05 and closed at ₹799.9. The stock had a high of ₹801.95 and a low of ₹789.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹191,319.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹835 and ₹614.05 respectively. On the BSE, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 62,213 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹795.55, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has decreased by ₹4.35.
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 62,213 shares on the BSE.
