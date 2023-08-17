Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 799.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 800.05 and closed at 799.9. The stock had a high of 801.95 and a low of 789.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 191,319.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 835 and 614.05 respectively. On the BSE, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 62,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹799.9

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 795.55, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has decreased by 4.35.

17 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹799.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 62,213 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 799.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.