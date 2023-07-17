comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 804.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 808 and closed at 802.25. The stock had a high of 808 and a low of 792.35. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 193,478.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 817.65 and the 52-week low is 561.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 112,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:07:59 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 802.35, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and has decreased by 2.35.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45:55 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 802.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.35, further reflecting a decline.

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:25 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 802.85. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.85.

17 Jul 2023, 12:15:20 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is at 802.35, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% or 2.35.

17 Jul 2023, 12:04:49 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹802.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 802.4, which represents a decrease of 0.29% or a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:48:43 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 803. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a small decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7.

17 Jul 2023, 11:36:30 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹803, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹804.7

Based on the current data, the JSW Steel stock is priced at 803. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:23:50 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 804, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:07:47 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹807.75, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹804.7

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 807.75. It has shown a 0.38% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:47:32 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹807.4, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹804.7

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 807.4. There has been a 0.34 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.7.

17 Jul 2023, 10:35:07 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹811, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 811, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 6.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and has gained 6.3 points from its previous value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:18:25 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.15, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹804.7

As per the current data, the stock price of Jsw Steel is 808.15. It has experienced a 0.43% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.45.

17 Jul 2023, 10:05:00 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹809.3, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 809.3 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.57% and has a net gain of 4.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:53:27 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹808.6, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹804.7

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 808.6 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:39:28 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹805.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 805.25. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:38:08 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:15:07 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.35, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹804.7

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 804.35, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:06:37 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹804.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹802.25

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 804.7. There has been a net change of 2.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.31.

17 Jul 2023, 08:27:06 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹802.25 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 112,816 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 802.25.

