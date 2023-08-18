Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹792.35 and closed at ₹795.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹796.8, while the lowest price was ₹784. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹189,552.01 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹835 and ₹614.05, respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 38,817 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.09%
|3 Months
|7.6%
|6 Months
|8.49%
|YTD
|2.83%
|1 Year
|17.42%
Jsw Steel Live Updates
JSW STEEL
JSW STEEL
Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹795.25
The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹788.2. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.05. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of JSW Steel has decreased.
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹795.25 on last trading day
On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 38,817 shares and closed the day at a price of ₹795.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!