LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's Stock Plummets in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 795.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 788.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 792.35 and closed at 795.25. The highest price reached during the day was 796.8, while the lowest price was 784. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 189,552.01 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 835 and 614.05, respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 38,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:42:15 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.09%
3 Months7.6%
6 Months8.49%
YTD2.83%
1 Year17.42%
18 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:06:37 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹795.25

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 788.2. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.05. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of JSW Steel has decreased.

18 Aug 2023, 08:11:28 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹795.25 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 38,817 shares and closed the day at a price of 795.25.

