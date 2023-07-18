Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets today:

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 797.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 804.35 and closed at 804.7. The highest price during the day was 812 and the lowest was 796.2. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 192,192.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 817.65 and the 52-week low is 561.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 119,570.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.35, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 795.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.24% or 1.95.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹797.3

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 795.25, with a decrease of 0.26% in the stock price. The net change in the stock is -2.05.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹798.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 798.2 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or make any predictions about the future performance of the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 800.1. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.8, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

Click here for Jsw Steel Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹798, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹797.3

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 798 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.7.

18 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.75, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 796.75, with a net change of -0.55 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹797.95, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 797.95. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.65 units.

18 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹797.3

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 796. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.16% or a net change of -1.3.

Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.45, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 796.45 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of writing and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the day.

18 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹797.3

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 794.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.41%, resulting in a net change of -3.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹799.35, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that its price is 799.35 with a percent change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.66% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -5.35, indicating that the stock has dropped by 5.35.

18 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹804.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 119,570 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 804.7.

