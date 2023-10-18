Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹782.55, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹790.05

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹794.85 and closed at ₹790.3. The stock had a high of ₹795.95 and a low of ₹788.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹191,862.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹840 and the 52-week low is ₹616. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,545 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 782.55 -7.5 -0.95 840.0 616.0 188152.91 Tata Steel 127.1 -0.25 -0.2 134.85 98.1 155187.23 Jindal Steel & Power 682.5 -10.1 -1.46 722.15 429.2 69621.01 APL Apollo Tubes 1764.6 -11.0 -0.62 1806.2 990.0 48937.79 Jindal Stainless 463.65 -4.35 -0.93 541.45 126.6 38178.54

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹781.3 and a high price of ₹800.5 on the current day.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 793.4 as against previous close of 791.7 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 783. The bid price is 785.2 and the offer price is 785.85. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel is 16,929,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

JSW Steel Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for JSW Steel Limited stock is 615.00000, while the 52-week high price is 840.00000.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.55 (-25.98%) & ₹11.6 (-20.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.05 (+11.07%) & ₹9.35 (+10.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change. The net change of -1.75 suggests that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the current data indicates a slight decline in the JSW Steel stock price. Click here for Jsw Steel Key Metrics

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 779.83 10 Days 770.32 20 Days 777.43 50 Days 792.57 100 Days 779.53 300 Days 746.50

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹790.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 28,545 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹790.3.