Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 782.55, down -0.95% from yesterday's 790.05

25 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 790.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 794.85 and closed at 790.3. The stock had a high of 795.95 and a low of 788.4. The company has a market capitalization of 191,862.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840 and the 52-week low is 616. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹782.55, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹790.05

JSW Steel's stock closed at 782.55 today, which represents a decrease of 0.95% or a net change of -7.5 from yesterday's closing price of 790.05.

18 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel782.55-7.5-0.95840.0616.0188152.91
Tata Steel127.1-0.25-0.2134.8598.1155187.23
Jindal Steel & Power682.5-10.1-1.46722.15429.269621.01
APL Apollo Tubes1764.6-11.0-0.621806.2990.048937.79
Jindal Stainless463.65-4.35-0.93541.45126.638178.54
18 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low price of 781.3 and a high price of 800.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 793.4 as against previous close of 791.7

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 783. The bid price is 785.2 and the offer price is 785.85. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel is 16,929,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST JSW Steel Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for JSW Steel Limited stock is 615.00000, while the 52-week high price is 840.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹784.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹790.05

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 784.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.67% or a net change of -5.3. This indicates a slight decline in the value of JSW Steel stock.

18 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.55 (-25.98%) & 11.6 (-20.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.05 (+11.07%) & 9.35 (+10.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change. The net change of -1.75 suggests that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the current data indicates a slight decline in the JSW Steel stock price.

Click here for Jsw Steel Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel788.55-1.75-0.22840.0616.0189595.53
Tata Steel127.350.350.28134.8598.1155492.48
Jindal Steel & Power692.60.70.1722.15429.270651.3
APL Apollo Tubes1775.656.453.281806.2990.049242.86
Jindal Stainless469.92.750.59541.45126.638693.19
18 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of JSW Steel stock today was 788.4, while the high price reached 795.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 793.4 as against previous close of 791.7

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price and quantity are 790.1 and 1350 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 790.5 and 2700 respectively. The open interest stands at 17,035,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 788.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.22% in percentage change and a net change of -1.75.

Click here for Jsw Steel Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days779.83
10 Days770.32
20 Days777.43
50 Days792.57
100 Days779.53
300 Days746.50
18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.25 (-19.12%) & 12.45 (-15.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.45 (+6.32%) & 8.9 (+5.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock had a low price of 788.4 and a high price of 795.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has decreased by 1.75.

Click here for Jsw Steel AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 793.4 as against previous close of 791.7

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price is 788.55 and the offer price is 789.05. The offer quantity is 1350 and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest is 17,077,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel788.55-1.75-0.22840.0616.0189595.53
Tata Steel127.350.350.28134.8598.1155492.48
Jindal Steel & Power692.60.70.1722.15429.270651.3
APL Apollo Tubes1775.656.453.281806.2990.049242.86
Jindal Stainless469.92.750.59541.45126.638693.19
18 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has dropped by 1.75.

18 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of JSW Steel stock today was 788.4 and the high price was 795.95.

18 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.35 (-8.33%) & 13.95 (-4.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.85 (-6.32%) & 7.85 (-7.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 788.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -1.75, suggesting a decrease of 1.75 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel788.55-1.75-0.22840.0616.0189595.53
Tata Steel127.350.350.28134.8598.1155492.48
Jindal Steel & Power692.60.70.1722.15429.270651.3
APL Apollo Tubes1775.656.453.281806.2990.049242.86
Jindal Stainless469.92.750.59541.45126.638693.19
18 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 793.4 as against previous close of 791.7

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price for the stock is 791.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 791.95. The offer quantity stands at 1350, matched by the same bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 16,992,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of JSW Steel stock is 788.4 and the high price is 795.95.

18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.22% and has decreased by 1.75 overall.

18 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.9 (+6.86%) & 15.95 (+8.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.9 (-21.74%) & 6.25 (-26.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel788.55-1.75-0.22840.0616.0189595.53
Tata Steel127.350.350.28134.8598.1155492.48
Jindal Steel & Power692.60.70.1722.15429.270651.3
APL Apollo Tubes1775.656.453.281806.2990.049242.86
Jindal Stainless469.92.750.59541.45126.638693.19
18 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹788.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.3

Currently, the stock price of JSW Steel is 788.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75.

18 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock had a low price of 788.4 and a high price of 795.95 today.

18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 793.4 as against previous close of 791.7

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 794.15, while the offer price stands at 794.5. The offer quantity is 1350, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is higher at 12150, showcasing the number of shares being sought for purchase. The open interest for JSW Steel is at 17065350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹790.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 28,545 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 790.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.