Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 782.55, down -0.95% from yesterday's 790.05

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹794.85 and closed at ₹790.3. The stock had a high of ₹795.95 and a low of ₹788.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹191,862.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹840 and the 52-week low is ₹616. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,545 shares.
JSW Steel's stock closed at ₹782.55 today, which represents a decrease of 0.95% or a net change of -7.5 from yesterday's closing price of ₹790.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|782.55
|-7.5
|-0.95
|840.0
|616.0
|188152.91
|Tata Steel
|127.1
|-0.25
|-0.2
|134.85
|98.1
|155187.23
|Jindal Steel & Power
|682.5
|-10.1
|-1.46
|722.15
|429.2
|69621.01
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1764.6
|-11.0
|-0.62
|1806.2
|990.0
|48937.79
|Jindal Stainless
|463.65
|-4.35
|-0.93
|541.45
|126.6
|38178.54
JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹781.3 and a high price of ₹800.5 on the current day.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 783. The bid price is 785.2 and the offer price is 785.85. The offer quantity is 2700 and the bid quantity is 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel is 16,929,000.
The 52-week low price for JSW Steel Limited stock is 615.00000, while the 52-week high price is 840.00000.
As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹784.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.67% or a net change of -5.3. This indicates a slight decline in the value of JSW Steel stock.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.55 (-25.98%) & ₹11.6 (-20.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.05 (+11.07%) & ₹9.35 (+10.65%) respectively.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change. The net change of -1.75 suggests that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the current data indicates a slight decline in the JSW Steel stock price.
The low price of JSW Steel stock today was ₹788.4, while the high price reached ₹795.95.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price and quantity are 790.1 and 1350 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 790.5 and 2700 respectively. The open interest stands at 17,035,650.
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹788.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.22% in percentage change and a net change of -1.75.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|779.83
|10 Days
|770.32
|20 Days
|777.43
|50 Days
|792.57
|100 Days
|779.53
|300 Days
|746.50
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.25 (-19.12%) & ₹12.45 (-15.02%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.45 (+6.32%) & ₹8.9 (+5.33%) respectively.
JSW Steel stock had a low price of ₹788.4 and a high price of ₹795.95 on the current day.
The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has decreased by ₹1.75.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price is 788.55 and the offer price is 789.05. The offer quantity is 1350 and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest is 17,077,500.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has dropped by ₹1.75.
The low price of JSW Steel stock today was ₹788.4 and the high price was ₹795.95.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.35 (-8.33%) & ₹13.95 (-4.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.85 (-6.32%) & ₹7.85 (-7.1%) respectively.
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹788.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -1.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.75 in value.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price for the stock is 791.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 791.95. The offer quantity stands at 1350, matched by the same bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 16,992,450.
The current day's low price of JSW Steel stock is ₹788.4 and the high price is ₹795.95.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹788.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.22% and has decreased by ₹1.75 overall.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.9 (+6.86%) & ₹15.95 (+8.87%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹790.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.9 (-21.74%) & ₹6.25 (-26.04%) respectively.
Currently, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹788.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.75.
JSW Steel stock had a low price of ₹788.4 and a high price of ₹795.95 today.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 790.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 794.15, while the offer price stands at 794.5. The offer quantity is 1350, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is higher at 12150, showcasing the number of shares being sought for purchase. The open interest for JSW Steel is at 17065350.
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 28,545 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹790.3.
