Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Suffers Stock Decline

On the last day, the open price of JSW Steel was ₹790.55, while the close price was ₹790.05. The stock had a high of ₹800.5 and a low of ₹781.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹190,541.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹840 and ₹616 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,844 shares.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 774.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 775.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 775.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel stands at 16914150.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹776.3 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -8.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|0.89%
|6 Months
|8.59%
|YTD
|2.13%
|1 Year
|23.19%
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹782.55 with a percent change of -0.95. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.95% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.5, indicating a decrease of ₹7.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, JSW Steel had a volume of 35,844 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹790.05.
