Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Suffers Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 784.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 776.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, the open price of JSW Steel was 790.55, while the close price was 790.05. The stock had a high of 800.5 and a low of 781.3. The market capitalization of the company is 190,541.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 840 and 616 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 780.35 as against previous close of 786.45

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 774.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 775.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 775.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel stands at 16914150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹776.3, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹784.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 776.3 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -8.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months0.89%
6 Months8.59%
YTD2.13%
1 Year23.19%
19 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹782.55, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹790.05

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 782.55 with a percent change of -0.95. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.95% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.5, indicating a decrease of 7.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹790.05 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a volume of 35,844 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 790.05.

