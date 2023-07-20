Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 790.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 792.05 and closed at 790.25. The stock reached a high of 797.5 and a low of 789.5. The market capitalization of the company is 190,790.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 817.65, while the 52-week low is 573. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹793.35, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹790.25

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 793.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, suggesting a positive movement.

20 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹790.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 115,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 790.25.

