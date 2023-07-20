Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel soars in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹792.05 and closed at ₹790.25. The stock reached a high of ₹797.5 and a low of ₹789.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹190,790.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹817.65, while the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.