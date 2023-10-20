Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel shares slump in trading today

JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹782.35 and closed at ₹784.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹782.65 and a low of ₹769.25 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹188,970.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹840, while the 52-week low is ₹616. The stock had a trading volume of 30,970 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.