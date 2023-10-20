Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 780.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 773 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel's stock opened at 782.35 and closed at 784.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 782.65 and a low of 769.25 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 188,970.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840, while the 52-week low is 616. The stock had a trading volume of 30,970 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹773, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹780.85

The current data for JSW Steel's stock shows that the price is 773, which has decreased by 1.01%. The net change is -7.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months0.56%
6 Months9.03%
YTD1.61%
1 Year24.69%
20 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹777.6, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹780.85

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 777.6. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, which means the stock has decreased by 3.25.

20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹784.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,970. The closing price for the shares was 784.35.

