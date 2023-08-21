comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 789.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 787.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

JSW Steel's stock opened at 790 and closed at 789.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 793.8, while the lowest price was 784.45. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 189,275.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 835, and its 52-week low is 614.05. A total of 112,758 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:01:35 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹787.05, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹789.9

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 787.05. It has experienced a decrease of -0.36% in percentage change and a net change of -2.85. This suggests that the stock has dropped in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:24:58 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹789.9 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 112,758 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 789.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App