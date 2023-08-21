Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹790 and closed at ₹789.9 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹793.8, while the lowest price was ₹784.45. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹189,275.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹835, and its 52-week low is ₹614.05. A total of 112,758 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹787.05. It has experienced a decrease of -0.36% in percentage change and a net change of -2.85. This suggests that the stock has dropped in value.
