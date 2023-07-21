comScore
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 799.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 795.05 and closed at 799.10. The stock's high for the day was 802.55, while the low was 792.25. The company's market capitalization is 191,968.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 817.65, and the 52-week low is 573. The stock had a trading volume of 26,050 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:32:35 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.4, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹799.1

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 795.4 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the day.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15:07 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹799.1

Based on the current data of JSW Steel stock, the stock price is 795.6 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.44%. The net change in the stock price is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 rupees.

Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:00:03 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹799.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 796 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.39% or a decrease of 3.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:52:16 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.05, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹799.1

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 796.05 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by 3.05.

21 Jul 2023, 10:36:06 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹798, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹799.1

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 798 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:23:47 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹799.1 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 26,050 shares and the closing price was 799.1.

