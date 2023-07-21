Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹799.10. The stock's high for the day was ₹802.55, while the low was ₹792.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹191,968.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹817.65, and the 52-week low is ₹573. The stock had a trading volume of 26,050 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.4, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹799.1 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹795.4 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the day. Share Via

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹795.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹799.1 Based on the current data of JSW Steel stock, the stock price is ₹795.6 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.44%. The net change in the stock price is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 rupees. Click here for Jsw Steel Profit Loss Share Via

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹799.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹796 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.39% or a decrease of ₹3.1. Share Via

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹796.05, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹799.1 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹796.05 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by 3.05. Share Via

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹798, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹799.1 The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹798 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹799.1 yesterday On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 26,050 shares and the closing price was ₹799.1. Share Via