Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 799.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 800.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 795.05 and closed at 799.10. The stock had a high of 798.95 and a low of 792.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 191,944.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 817.65, and the 52-week low is 573. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 18,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹800.5, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹799.1

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 800.5 with a net change of 1.4. The percent change is 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹799.1 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 18,740 shares. The closing price of the stock was 799.1.

