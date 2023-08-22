Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 787.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel had an open price of 787.1 and a close price of 787.05. The stock had a high of 797.3 and a low of 787.1. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 190,982.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,968 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.15, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹787.05

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 794.15, which represents a 0.9% increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.1.

22 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹787.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 28,968 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 787.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.