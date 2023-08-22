Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's stock soars in today's trading

On the last day, JSW Steel had an open price of ₹787.1 and a close price of ₹787.05. The stock had a high of ₹797.3 and a low of ₹787.1. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹190,982.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,968 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.