LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 795.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 795.75 and closed at 794.6. The stock had a high of 799.35 and a low of 792.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 193,249.41 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is 835 and the 52-week low is 614.05. On the BSE, a total of 28,749 shares of JSW Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:41:43 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.2, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹795.1

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 801.2. There has been a 0.77 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.1 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:42 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.53%
3 Months7.33%
6 Months10.43%
YTD3.53%
1 Year23.68%
23 Aug 2023, 09:07:13 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹794.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹794.6

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 794.25 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:19:05 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹794.6 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 28,749 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 794.6.

