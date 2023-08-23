Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Surges in Positive Trading

On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹795.75 and closed at ₹794.6. The stock had a high of ₹799.35 and a low of ₹792.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹193,249.41 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is ₹835 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. On the BSE, a total of 28,749 shares of JSW Steel were traded.
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹801.2, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹795.1
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹801.2. There has been a 0.77 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.1 points.
JSW STEEL
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|3 Months
|7.33%
|6 Months
|10.43%
|YTD
|3.53%
|1 Year
|23.68%
