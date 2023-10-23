Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹777.35 and closed at ₹780.85. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹779.4, while the lowest was ₹762.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently ₹187,485.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹840, and the lowest was ₹616. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 61,042 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹762.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹770 As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹762.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.96% with a net change of -7.4.

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 783.11 10 Days 778.15 20 Days 774.45 50 Days 790.60 100 Days 782.82 300 Days 747.34

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-74.55%) & ₹9.6 (-27.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.4 (-39.24%) & ₹1.1 (-48.84%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹761.8, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹770 The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹761.8, which represents a decrease of 1.06%. The net change in the stock price is -8.2. Click here for Jsw Steel Board Meetings

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹760 and a high price of ₹774.95 in the current day.

Jsw Steel Live Updates JSW STEEL More Information

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 773.0 as against previous close of 770.9 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 763.65. The bid price is 764.4 with a bid quantity of 1350, while the offer price is 765.0 with an offer quantity of 1350. The open interest stands at 12,833,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 763.4 -6.6 -0.86 840.0 616.0 183548.57 Tata Steel 121.3 -1.8 -1.46 134.85 98.1 148105.52 Jindal Steel & Power 649.0 -13.55 -2.05 722.15 429.2 66203.72 APL Apollo Tubes 1648.1 -62.6 -3.66 1806.2 990.0 45706.89 Jindal Stainless 455.25 -13.7 -2.92 541.45 126.6 37486.86

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹764, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹770 Based on the current data, the stock price of Jsw Steel is ₹764. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of 6 in the stock price. Click here for Jsw Steel AGM

Jsw Steel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 5 5 6 Buy 2 2 2 2 Hold 8 8 7 8 Sell 7 7 8 8 Strong Sell 4 4 4 4

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-74.55%) & ₹8.65 (-34.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.45 (-12.66%) & ₹1.55 (-27.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹764.25, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹770 The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹764.25, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 765.1 -4.9 -0.64 840.0 616.0 183957.31 Tata Steel 121.15 -1.95 -1.58 134.85 98.1 147922.37 Jindal Steel & Power 648.0 -14.55 -2.2 722.15 429.2 66101.71 APL Apollo Tubes 1650.35 -60.35 -3.53 1806.2 990.0 45769.29 Jindal Stainless 458.05 -10.9 -2.32 541.45 126.6 37717.42

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 773.0 as against previous close of 770.9 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 766.2 with a bid price of 767.1 and an offer price of 767.8. The offer quantity is 1350 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1350 shares. The open interest for JSW Steel is 13,504,050 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's today's low price was ₹760 and the high price was ₹774.95.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹769.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹770 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹769.1. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-56.36%) & ₹10.9 (-18.05%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.05 (-48.1%) & ₹1.05 (-51.16%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 768.0 -2.0 -0.26 840.0 616.0 184654.57 Tata Steel 121.25 -1.85 -1.5 134.85 98.1 148044.47 Jindal Steel & Power 652.95 -9.6 -1.45 722.15 429.2 66606.65 APL Apollo Tubes 1650.0 -60.7 -3.55 1806.2 990.0 45759.58 Jindal Stainless 460.1 -8.85 -1.89 541.45 126.6 37886.23

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹767.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹770 JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹767.8. It has witnessed a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.2, suggesting a decline of ₹2.2.

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹760 and a high price of ₹774.95 on the current day.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 773.0 as against previous close of 770.9 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 766.5. The bid price stands at 766.95, while the offer price is at 767.65. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest for the stock is at 13,956,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel Live Updates JSW STEEL More Information

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹763, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹770 Based on the current data, the JSW Steel stock price is ₹763 with a percent change of -0.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.91%. The net change in the stock price is -7, meaning it has decreased by ₹7.

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.01% 3 Months -0.24% 6 Months 8.27% YTD 0.18% 1 Year 22.44%

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹769.3, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹770 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹769.3 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹780.85 on last trading day On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 61,042 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹780.85.