Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Session

17 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 770 per share. The stock is currently trading at 762.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 777.35 and closed at 780.85. The stock's highest price during the day was 779.4, while the lowest was 762.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently 187,485.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 840, and the lowest was 616. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 61,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:58:41 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹762.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹770

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 762.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.96% with a net change of -7.4.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38:58 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days783.11
10 Days778.15
20 Days774.45
50 Days790.60
100 Days782.82
300 Days747.34
23 Oct 2023, 01:32:05 PM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.7 (-74.55%) & 9.6 (-27.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.4 (-39.24%) & 1.1 (-48.84%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18:24 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹761.8, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹770

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 761.8, which represents a decrease of 1.06%. The net change in the stock price is -8.2.

Click here for Jsw Steel Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:10:10 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low price of 760 and a high price of 774.95 in the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:56:43 PM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 773.0 as against previous close of 770.9

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 763.65. The bid price is 764.4 with a bid quantity of 1350, while the offer price is 765.0 with an offer quantity of 1350. The open interest stands at 12,833,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:40:53 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel763.4-6.6-0.86840.0616.0183548.57
Tata Steel121.3-1.8-1.46134.8598.1148105.52
Jindal Steel & Power649.0-13.55-2.05722.15429.266203.72
APL Apollo Tubes1648.1-62.6-3.661806.2990.045706.89
Jindal Stainless455.25-13.7-2.92541.45126.637486.86
23 Oct 2023, 12:34:22 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹764, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹770

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jsw Steel is 764. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of 6 in the stock price.

Click here for Jsw Steel AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:27 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6556
Buy2222
Hold8878
Sell7788
Strong Sell4444
23 Oct 2023, 12:06:18 PM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.7 (-74.55%) & 8.65 (-34.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.45 (-12.66%) & 1.55 (-27.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01:33 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹764.25, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹770

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 764.25, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39:49 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel765.1-4.9-0.64840.0616.0183957.31
Tata Steel121.15-1.95-1.58134.8598.1147922.37
Jindal Steel & Power648.0-14.55-2.2722.15429.266101.71
APL Apollo Tubes1650.35-60.35-3.531806.2990.045769.29
Jindal Stainless458.05-10.9-2.32541.45126.637717.42
23 Oct 2023, 11:28:32 AM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 773.0 as against previous close of 770.9

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 766.2 with a bid price of 767.1 and an offer price of 767.8. The offer quantity is 1350 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1350 shares. The open interest for JSW Steel is 13,504,050 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:14:50 AM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's today's low price was 760 and the high price was 774.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05:56 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹769.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹770

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 769.1. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:50:52 AM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.2 (-56.36%) & 10.9 (-18.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.05 (-48.1%) & 1.05 (-51.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43:35 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel768.0-2.0-0.26840.0616.0184654.57
Tata Steel121.25-1.85-1.5134.8598.1148044.47
Jindal Steel & Power652.95-9.6-1.45722.15429.266606.65
APL Apollo Tubes1650.0-60.7-3.551806.2990.045759.58
Jindal Stainless460.1-8.85-1.89541.45126.637886.23
23 Oct 2023, 10:40:30 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹767.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹770

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 767.8. It has witnessed a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.2, suggesting a decline of 2.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:26:51 AM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low price of 760 and a high price of 774.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11:19 AM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 773.0 as against previous close of 770.9

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 766.5. The bid price stands at 766.95, while the offer price is at 767.65. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest for the stock is at 13,956,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:52:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46:41 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹763, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹770

Based on the current data, the JSW Steel stock price is 763 with a percent change of -0.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.91%. The net change in the stock price is -7, meaning it has decreased by 7.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.01%
3 Months-0.24%
6 Months8.27%
YTD0.18%
1 Year22.44%
23 Oct 2023, 09:16:54 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹769.3, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹770

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 769.3 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:13:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹780.85 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 61,042 shares. The closing price for the day was 780.85.

