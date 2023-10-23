Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹777.35 and closed at ₹780.85. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹779.4, while the lowest was ₹762.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently ₹187,485.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹840, and the lowest was ₹616. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 61,042 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹762.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.96% with a net change of -7.4.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|783.11
|10 Days
|778.15
|20 Days
|774.45
|50 Days
|790.60
|100 Days
|782.82
|300 Days
|747.34
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-74.55%) & ₹9.6 (-27.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.4 (-39.24%) & ₹1.1 (-48.84%) respectively.
The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹761.8, which represents a decrease of 1.06%. The net change in the stock price is -8.2.
JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹760 and a high price of ₹774.95 in the current day.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 763.65. The bid price is 764.4 with a bid quantity of 1350, while the offer price is 765.0 with an offer quantity of 1350. The open interest stands at 12,833,100.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|763.4
|-6.6
|-0.86
|840.0
|616.0
|183548.57
|Tata Steel
|121.3
|-1.8
|-1.46
|134.85
|98.1
|148105.52
|Jindal Steel & Power
|649.0
|-13.55
|-2.05
|722.15
|429.2
|66203.72
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1648.1
|-62.6
|-3.66
|1806.2
|990.0
|45706.89
|Jindal Stainless
|455.25
|-13.7
|-2.92
|541.45
|126.6
|37486.86
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jsw Steel is ₹764. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of 6 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-74.55%) & ₹8.65 (-34.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.45 (-12.66%) & ₹1.55 (-27.91%) respectively.
The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹764.25, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, indicating a decline in the stock's value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|765.1
|-4.9
|-0.64
|840.0
|616.0
|183957.31
|Tata Steel
|121.15
|-1.95
|-1.58
|134.85
|98.1
|147922.37
|Jindal Steel & Power
|648.0
|-14.55
|-2.2
|722.15
|429.2
|66101.71
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1650.35
|-60.35
|-3.53
|1806.2
|990.0
|45769.29
|Jindal Stainless
|458.05
|-10.9
|-2.32
|541.45
|126.6
|37717.42
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 766.2 with a bid price of 767.1 and an offer price of 767.8. The offer quantity is 1350 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1350 shares. The open interest for JSW Steel is 13,504,050 shares.
JSW Steel stock's today's low price was ₹760 and the high price was ₹774.95.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹769.1. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-56.36%) & ₹10.9 (-18.05%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.05 (-48.1%) & ₹1.05 (-51.16%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|768.0
|-2.0
|-0.26
|840.0
|616.0
|184654.57
|Tata Steel
|121.25
|-1.85
|-1.5
|134.85
|98.1
|148044.47
|Jindal Steel & Power
|652.95
|-9.6
|-1.45
|722.15
|429.2
|66606.65
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1650.0
|-60.7
|-3.55
|1806.2
|990.0
|45759.58
|Jindal Stainless
|460.1
|-8.85
|-1.89
|541.45
|126.6
|37886.23
JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹767.8. It has witnessed a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.2, suggesting a decline of ₹2.2.
JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹760 and a high price of ₹774.95 on the current day.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 766.5. The bid price stands at 766.95, while the offer price is at 767.65. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest for the stock is at 13,956,300.
Based on the current data, the JSW Steel stock price is ₹763 with a percent change of -0.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.91%. The net change in the stock price is -7, meaning it has decreased by ₹7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.01%
|3 Months
|-0.24%
|6 Months
|8.27%
|YTD
|0.18%
|1 Year
|22.44%
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹769.3 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 61,042 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹780.85.
