Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 795.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 795 and closed at 795.1. The stock had a high of 802.5 and a low of 793.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 193,991.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835, while the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 20,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:14:32 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹795.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 20,295 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 795.1.

