Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 795.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹795 and closed at ₹795.1. The stock had a high of ₹802.5 and a low of ₹793.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹193,991.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 20,295 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:14:32 AM IST
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹795.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JSW Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 20,295 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹795.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!