Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 799.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 795.05 and closed at 799.1. The stock had a high of 823.35 and a low of 782.3. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 189,034.96 crore. The 52-week high is also 823.35, while the 52-week low is 573. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 348,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹799.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for JSW Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 348,388. The closing price of the shares was 799.1.

