Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 799.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹799.1. The stock had a high of ₹823.35 and a low of ₹782.3. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹189,034.96 crore. The 52-week high is also ₹823.35, while the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 348,388 shares.
24 Jul 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST
