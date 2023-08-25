Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Plunge Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, the opening price of JSW Steel was ₹797.35 and the closing price was ₹797.3. The high for the day was ₹806.25 and the low was ₹786.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹191,680.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 34,050 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹785.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹787.8 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹785.7, with a percent change of -0.27% and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.27% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.1.

Jsw Steel August futures opened at 784.45 as against previous close of 788.75 JSW Steel, a leading steel producer in India, has a spot price of ₹786.25. The bid and offer prices are ₹785.65 and ₹786.2 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 1350 each. The open interest for JSW Steel is 16,563,150. With a strong presence in the steel market, JSW Steel continues to be a reliable and attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹785.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹787.8 As of the current data, the JSW Steel stock is trading at a price of ₹785.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.33% or -2.6 points.

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.23% 3 Months 7.24% 6 Months 12.35% YTD 2.58% 1 Year 20.94%

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹787.8, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹797.3 The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹787.8. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.5.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹797.3 on last trading day On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 34,050 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹797.3.