Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Plunge Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 787.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, the opening price of JSW Steel was 797.35 and the closing price was 797.3. The high for the day was 806.25 and the low was 786.25. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 191,680.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 34,050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹785.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹787.8

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 785.7, with a percent change of -0.27% and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.27% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.1.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jsw Steel August futures opened at 784.45 as against previous close of 788.75

JSW Steel, a leading steel producer in India, has a spot price of 786.25. The bid and offer prices are 785.65 and 786.2 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 1350 each. The open interest for JSW Steel is 16,563,150. With a strong presence in the steel market, JSW Steel continues to be a reliable and attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹785.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹787.8

As of the current data, the JSW Steel stock is trading at a price of 785.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.33% or -2.6 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.23%
3 Months7.24%
6 Months12.35%
YTD2.58%
1 Year20.94%
25 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹787.8, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹797.3

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 787.8. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 9.5.

25 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹797.3 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 34,050 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 797.3.

