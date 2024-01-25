Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks slump in trading today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of JSW Steel was ₹791.45, and the closing price was ₹790.55. The stock reached a high of ₹814.3 and a low of ₹784.05 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹197,875.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹895.6 and ₹649.75 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 76,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.