Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 812.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 810.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of JSW Steel was 791.45, and the closing price was 790.55. The stock reached a high of 814.3 and a low of 784.05 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 197,875.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 895.6 and 649.75 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 76,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹810.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹812.45

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 810.35. The stock has experienced a slight decrease of -0.26% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.1.

25 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹790.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 76,143 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 790.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.