Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 786.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had an open price of ₹786.5 and a close price of ₹786.05. The stock reached a high of ₹789.1 and a low of ₹773.5 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹186,137.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹823.35, while the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for the stock was 101,539 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹774, which indicates a decrease of 1.53% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.05, reflecting a downward movement. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in its value.
25 Jul 2023, 08:16:58 AM IST
On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 101,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹786.05.
