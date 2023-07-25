comScore
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 786.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had an open price of 786.5 and a close price of 786.05. The stock reached a high of 789.1 and a low of 773.5 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 186,137.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 823.35, while the 52-week low is 573. The BSE volume for the stock was 101,539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹774, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹786.05

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 774, which indicates a decrease of 1.53% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.05, reflecting a downward movement. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in its value.

25 Jul 2023, 08:16:58 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹786.05 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 101,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 786.05.

